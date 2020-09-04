04 Sep

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 04.09.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

September 4, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

On H4, the Bitcoin demonstrates the development of a steep declining wave after a short-term pullback. The bearish wave reached 61.8% Fibo and may proceed to 76.0% (9690.00). The main goal of such a movement may be the fractal low of 8814.00. The resistance is still at the peak of 12479.50.

BTCUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the declining wave kept going down the Fibo levels gradually with short pullbacks. Currently, having reached 61.8% Fibo, the market is performing a pullback. Another goal of the decline is 76.0%; upon reaching this, a pullback may bring the quotations to 38.2%.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





BTCUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

On H4, the market is developing a downtrend after an uptrend and a divergence. The declining wave broke away 38.2% and is testing it. The next goals of the decline are 50.0% (351.90), 61.8% (319.80), and 76.0% (281.35). The resistance is at the high of 488.68.

ETHEREUM_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the Ethereum, having reached 38.2% Fibo, is performing a short-term pullback. The next goal of the decline is 50.0% (351.90).

ETHUSD_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Cryptocurrencies Financial News
Should You Be Concerned About The Big Downside Rotation In The US Markets? Sep 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Don’t panic.  Technical Analysis does not confirm a deeper price correction at this time, nor does this appear to be the Bull-Trap we have been warning about… yet. We are waiting until next week to…
From Trump’s TikTok Mess to US Tech Cold War against China Sep 4, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As the Trump administration is expanding trade wars, which could derail global recovery, the White House is targeting Chinese innovators thus fostering US national champions under the pretext of ‘national security.’ In the early 2010s, an…
Bitcoin down almost 10%, you’ll be surprised to hear what’s next Sep 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Bitcoin collapsed near Triple Fib Amplitude Arcs – is this a sign of pending reversal for other assets? It is very likely that Bitcoin price levels will fall below the May through July levels, near…