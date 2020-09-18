FED echoes dovish Powell in Jackson Hole – EURUSD to 1.2000 soon?

By Admiral Markets

Source: Economic Events September 18, 2020 – Admiral Markets’ Forex Calendar

Into the weekly close, our focus will be on the most-traded currency pair around the globe: EURUSD.

As expected, the FED didn’t deliver anything really new at its rate decision on Wednesday, keeping interest rates untouched. They echoed the speech from FED chairman Powell in Jackson Hole on the 27th of August where he brought up “average inflation targeting” by the FED dot plot. This indicated that no rate hike is expected by the FOMC members until the end of 2023.

Since most market participants have been expecting such a stance from the US central bank, the US-Dollar initially saw some buying pressure, but traders shouldn’t be fooled by the initial bullish USD performance.

Here are some key points to consider, regarding the ECB and the FED:

The rhetoric from the FED clearly indicates that the only direction for US yields in the mid- to long-term is lower

The ECB’s rhetoric within the ECB statement last week showed no clear tendency towards more stimulus (= ECB president Lagarde only said that it is very likely that a fully PEPP envelope will be used, but gave no signs if and by how much it will be potentially increased) at the ECB meeting in December

The yield differential between Europe and the US should continue to narrow, favouring EURUSD long engagements.

Bringing these two central bank events together and combining it with the recent bullish price action and consolidation along with the still elevated speculative net long exposure among big speculators, we remain bullish for EURUSD and see the currency pair making another successful attempt to capture 1.2000 sooner rather than later. We will maintain our bullish bias as long as we trade above 1.1700:

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on EURUSD Daily chart (between June 10, 2019, to September 17, 2020). Accessed: September 17, 2020, at 10:00 PM GMT – Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

In 2015, the value of the EURUSD fell by 10.2%, in 2016, it fell by 3.2%, in 2017, it increased by 13.92%, in 2018, it fell by 4.4%, and in 2019 it fell by 2.2%, meaning that after five years, it was down by 7.3%.

Discover the world’s #1 multi-asset platform

Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with a custom, upgraded version of MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5 Supreme Edition!

Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis. Each of the Analyses is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter “Author”) based on the Author’s personal estimations. To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited. Any kind of previous or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.

By Admiral Markets