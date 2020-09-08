EURUSD Analysis: Industrial output slowing in Germany bearish for EURUSD

Industrial output slowing in Germany bearish for EURUSD
Industrial production expansion slowed in Germany in July. Germany’s statistics agency Destatis reported country’s industrial production rose 1.2% over month in July after 9.3% rebound in June, when a 4.5% growth was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.1762
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2009
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
