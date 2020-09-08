08 Sep

EURUSD Analysis: Industrial output slowing in Germany bearish for EURUSD

September 8, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Industrial output slowing in Germany bearish for EURUSD

Industrial production expansion slowed in Germany in July. Germany’s statistics agency Destatis reported country’s industrial production rose 1.2% over month in July after 9.3% rebound in June, when a 4.5% growth was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.1762
Stop loss Above 1.2009

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

