07 Sep

EURUSD Analysis: European economic recovery slowed down

September 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

European economic recovery slowed down

Retail sales in the Eurozone fell by 1.3% monthly in July. This is much worse than both forecast of + 1.5%, and their June result of + 5.3%. Retail sales in Germany fell 0.9% month-on-month in July, while a 0.5% rise was expected. In the United States, retail sales grew by 1.2% in July. Industrial orders in Germany increased by 2.8% in July. This is worse than the forecast ( 5%) and the June figure ( 28.8%). Compared to the mid-March rate, EURUSD is now traded 11% higher. Last week, the ECB chief economist Philip Lane expressed concern about the over-strengthening of the European single currency. In theory, given the current low inflation, the ECB may go for additional monetary easing, since they believe that too strong euro reduces the efficiency of European exports. Recall that in August, the Eurozone’s consumer prices growth slowed to 0.4% in annual terms from 1.2% in July.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Sell
MACD Sell
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1,173
Stop loss Above 1,203

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
From Shenzhen’s Economic Miracle to Greater Bay’s Global Innovation Sep 7, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Since the 1980s, China’s reforms and Special Economic Zones have sparked Shenzhen’s economic miracle, Guangdong’s industrial transformation and Greater Bay Area’s innovation engine. Paced by strong economic growth, industrialization and urbanization that took almost a century…
Come Out of the Pandemic in the Best (Trading) Shape of Your Life – Here’s How Sep 6, 2020 - Take your trading confidence from "before" to "after" in just 7 days By Elliott Wave International It's now been five-plus months into the global shutdown. By now, many people have tossed in the towel on some of their more lofty…
Should You Be Concerned About The Big Downside Rotation In The US Markets? Sep 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Don’t panic.  Technical Analysis does not confirm a deeper price correction at this time, nor does this appear to be the Bull-Trap we have been warning about… yet. We are waiting until next week to…