Equities up ahead of US markets reopening

. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.3% Monday. EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding Monday as Germany reported a 1.2% over month rise in industrial production for July, which was slower than expected, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from the Brexit talks if no deal is struck with European Union by October 15. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD reversed its climbing yesterday while USD/JPY’s advancing continued with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently.