Equities up ahead of US markets reopening

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.24% Nikkei Index +0.8% Hang Seng Index +0.13%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are rising currently ahead of the reopening of US markets after Labor Day national holiday Monday. US stocks ended down Friday after the August jobs report showed US economy added back jobs at a slowing pace in August. European stock indexes are pulling back currently after a rebound yesterday with UK-European Union trade deal talks due to restart today. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Nikkei joining Chinese indexes despite government report Japan’s economy contracted slightly more than initially estimated in the April-June quarter.