Equities advance intact ahead of first presidential debate

. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Monday as Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester warned that the US economy remained “fragile”. Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Monday with both pairs higher currently. Both AUD/USD and USD/JPY reversed their retreating yesterday with Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently while yen retracing lower.