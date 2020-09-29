Equities advance intact ahead of first presidential debate

September 29, 2020
Global stocks rebound continues currently ahead of first US presidential debate today after a bullish run on Monday led by energy shares. Risk on sentiment was boosted by House Speaker Pelosi’s weekend comment that a deal on new aid can be achieved. Apple advanced 2.38%, outperforming market, while Facebook shares added 0.78%, underperforming.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.05%
|GBP USD
|+0.2%
|USD JPY
|+0.07%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently
. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Monday as Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester warned that the US economy remained “fragile”. Both EUR/USD
and GBP/USD
reversed their sliding Monday with both pairs higher currently. Both AUD/USD
and USD/JPY
reversed their retreating yesterday with Australian dollar higher against the greenback currently while yen retracing lower.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.7%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.12%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.89%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of Federal Open Market Committee members Clarida’s, Quarle’s and William’s speeches starting at 19:40 CET today. US main stock benchmarks ended solidly higher Monday recording gains ranging from 1.5% to 1.9%. European stock indexes are edging higher currently after a rally yesterday led by banking shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading the losses.
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.59%
|WTI Crude
|-0.77%
Brent
is edging down today. Oil prices ended higher on Monday after reports oil firms in Norway plan to close down 22% of the country’s oil-and-gas output, or 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, if oil workers go on strike Wednesday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
for October climbed 0.9% Monday but is down currently. November Brent
crude rose 1.2% to $42.43 a barrel on Monday.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.01%
Gold prices are extending gains today. December gold added 0.1% to $1882.30 an ounce on Monday.
