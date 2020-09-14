14 Sep

Dollar net short bets declined after nonfarm payrolls report

September 14, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

US dollar bearish bets decrease continued with total net shorts slipping to $32.67 billion from $32.84 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to September 8 and released on Friday September 11. The decline in net short dollar bets was the result of mainly decline in bullish bets on Japanese yen and euro after Germany’s statistics department Destatis reported retail sales declined 0.9% over month in July when an 0.5% increase was expected. Dollar bearish bets slipped as the Labor Department reported 881 thousand Americans filed for first-time benefits, 130,000 less than previous week. And August jobs report data showed US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, in line with expectations and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2%. And while the Institute of Supply Management’s service sector indicator for August fell to 56.9 in August from 58.1 in July it still showed the services expansion continued. Any number above 50 indicates an expansion in industrial activity.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

September 08 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish positive -1311 757
AUD bearish positive -147 -135
EUR bullish positive 28961 -341
GBP bullish negative 1032 504
CHF bullish positive 1569 -25
JPY bullish neutral 2565 -928
Total 32671

 

commitment of traders net long short
 

 

commitment of traders weekly change
 

 

market sentiment ratio long short positions
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Forex and Currency News
