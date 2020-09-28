28 Sep

Dollar bearish bets rose as Fed signaled low rates until 2024

September 28, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

US dollar net short bets decrease reversed with total net shorts rising to $33.60 billion from $30.9 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to September 22 and released on Friday September 25. The increase in net short dollar bets was the result of mainly increase in bullish bets on euro as the euro-zone current account surplus decline to €16.6 billion in July from €20.7 billion was smaller than forecast. Dollar bearish bets rose as the Labor Department reported above expected 860 thousand Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits and Federal Reserve kept interest rates at zero and Fed chair Powell told interest rates would remain low until at least 2024 and more fiscal support is likely to be needed. At the same time the Chicago Fed’s national activity index, which reflects overall US economic activity, fell to 0.79 in August from 2.54 in the prior month, while the federal government debt soared 58.9% to $22.58 trillion in the second quarter, after 11.4% gain in the first quarter.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

September 22 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish negative -1420 -135
AUD bullish negative 1171 -12
EUR bullish negative 27923 1477
GBP bullish positive 236 51
CHF bullish negative 2163 503
JPY bullish negative 3524 810
Total 33598

 

commitment of traders net long short
 

 

commitment of traders weekly change
 

 

market sentiment ratio long short positions
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Forex and Currency News
