Dollar bearish bets decline accelerated as US inflation rose

US dollar net short bets decrease speeded up with total net shorts falling to $30.9 billion from $32.67 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to September 15 and released on Friday September 18. The drop in net short dollar bets was the result of mainly decline in bullish bets on euro after consumer prices in Germany continued to decline in August though the disinflation slowed as consumer prices index declined 0.1% over month, in line with forecasts, after 0.5% drop in July. Dollar bearish bets slipped as the Labor Department report showed US consumer price index for August rose 0.4% when a 0.3% growth was expected, while above-expected 884 thousand Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the previous week.
CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate
|September 15 2020
|Bias
|Ex RateTrend
|Position $ mln
|Weekly Change
|CAD
|bearish
|negative
|-1285
|26
|AUD
|bullish
|negative
|1183
|1330
|EUR
|bullish
|negative
|26445
|-2516
|GBP
|bullish
|negative
|185
|-848
|CHF
|bullish
|negative
|1661
|91
|JPY
|bullish
|positive
|2714
|149
|Total
|30903
