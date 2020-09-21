21 Sep

Dollar bearish bets decline accelerated as US inflation rose

September 21, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

US dollar net short bets decrease speeded up with total net shorts falling to $30.9 billion from $32.67 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to September 15 and released on Friday September 18. The drop in net short dollar bets was the result of mainly decline in bullish bets on euro after consumer prices in Germany continued to decline in August though the disinflation slowed as consumer prices index declined 0.1% over month, in line with forecasts, after 0.5% drop in July. Dollar bearish bets slipped as the Labor Department report showed US consumer price index for August rose 0.4% when a 0.3% growth was expected, while above-expected 884 thousand Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the previous week.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

September 15 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish negative -1285 26
AUD bullish negative 1183 1330
EUR bullish negative 26445 -2516
GBP bullish negative 185 -848
CHF bullish negative 1661 91
JPY bullish positive 2714 149
Total 30903

 

commitment of traders net long short
 

 

commitment of traders weekly change
 

 

market sentiment ratio long short positions
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Financial News Forex and Currency News
