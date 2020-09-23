23 Sep

DJI Analysis: Weak US economic reports bearish for DJI

September 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Weak US economic reports bearish for DJI

US economic data in the last week were weak. Government debt soared in the second quarter, current account deficit widened in Q2, economic activity slowed in August, however consumer sentiment improved in September. Thus the US federal government debt soared 58.9% to $22.58 trillion in the second quarter, after 11.4% gain in the first quarter. US current account deficit widened to $170 billion from $111.5 billion in the first quarter. The Chicago Fed’s national activity index, which reflects overall US economic activity, fell to 0.79 in August from 2.54 in the prior month. On the positive side the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its consumer sentiment index in September rose to 78.9 from 74.1 in August. And the lawmakers cannot agree on the scope and size of additional aid program for the economy as Federal Reserve’s chairman Powell told it’s up to Congress to provide aid to some troubled companies. Weak economic data are bearish for DJI.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Sell
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 26709.3
Stop loss Above 28358.9

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
Dollar Rallies, Gold Corrects Then Resumes Climb Sep 23, 2020 - Peter Krauth discusses what he believes is ahead for the dollar and gold. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   09/22/2020  After taking it on the chin for the last six months, the U.S. dollar now looks set to rally. Gold…
Gold Setting Up Just Like Before The COVID-19 Breakdown – Get Ready Sep 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  -  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold rebounded quickly and broke to higher prices after the COVID deep selling. Our Fibonacci support levels for Gold are resting near $1,885, $1,815 & $1,790. More downside pressure on price is possible, but if…
Why Arm’s sale to Nvidia has stunned the tech industry Sep 23, 2020 - By Hamza Mudassir, Cambridge Judge Business School Arm, the Cambridge-based microchip designer is a British tech success story. The firm designs software and semiconductors that are used in a multitude of consumer favourites, including Apple and Samsung smartphones, Nintendo consoles…