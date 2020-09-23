DJI Analysis: Weak US economic reports bearish for DJI

Weak US economic reports bearish for DJI
US economic data in the last week were weak. Government debt soared in the second quarter, current account deficit widened in Q2, economic activity slowed in August, however consumer sentiment improved in September. Thus the US federal government debt soared 58.9% to $22.58 trillion in the second quarter, after 11.4% gain in the first quarter. US current account deficit widened to $170 billion from $111.5 billion in the first quarter. The Chicago Fed’s national activity index, which reflects overall US economic activity, fell to 0.79 in August from 2.54 in the prior month. On the positive side the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its consumer sentiment index in September rose to 78.9 from 74.1 in August. And the lawmakers cannot agree on the scope and size of additional aid program for the economy as Federal Reserve’s chairman Powell told it’s up to Congress to provide aid to some troubled companies. Weak economic data are bearish for DJI.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Sell
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 26709.3
|Stop loss
|Above 28358.9
