Dealing with the bear trap in Forex

We are not talking about catching literal bears but only about the tricky movement that tricks the investors. Many dangers are hidden in plain sights and without identifying, one can easily lose money. Trading is one of the best professions to make fortune online but also dangerous if it goes awry. Although numerous indicators are being used and developed by related professionals to increase accuracy, it is not easy to make a profit. One needs to be aware of traps that are hiding in forex. This article is going to enlighten the investors about one such trap that often lures traders with no way out. If you are feeling exhausted after going through thousands of posts containing the secrets to becoming a consistent trader, this will give fresh air.

Not everybody has heard of this trap as it is not common. However, thousands of investors fall prey without realizing it. Read this post and try to understand what we are trying to convey. This helps to better grasp the situations and realize the potential threats of such circumstances.

What is this trap?

From the name, it can be guessed it has something to do with the price moving downward. This refers to the situations when the price trend goes downward and investors believe it will break the support level. Within a few moments, this happens and people start selling in the hope of expecting the price to go down even more. But this is where this trap is triggered! As soon as the trend breaks the support level, it only demonstrates movement downward but suddenly moves to rise again. This happens so quickly it does not allow people to realize what happened. Despite showing favorable movement, the price shoots up and soon the profit gets declining . It is painful for an investor to cope with such adverse circumstances when their strategy fails.

Traders are imagined as bears in such situations who have fallen in traps. The only way to escape is by either losing capital or praying a miracle happens that gets the trend in their favor. Needless to say, the later seldom occurs. Only people who have been in this situation can feel the stress as they watch profit sweeping away from the account. In a nutshell, this can be defined as a false sell signal. Failure to avoid this trap result in profit loss.

Learning about price action trading

How to identify this fake signal?

There is no shortcut in Forex as one may wonder. It usually takes precision, skill, and effort to successfully comprehend a false signal to avoid dangers. Many use candlesticks to gauge the price but it is one of the many probable techniques being implemented. Investors know best and develop wisdom after spending sufficient time. As they manage diverse situations, a general sense is developed that alerts whenever something seems out of context.

Can placing a larger stop-loss prevent my trades from closing?

There are two possible outcomes. Either the trend keeps moving to wipe out a big chunk of the account or the trend ultimately goes downward. In either scenario, the chance of successful execution is shallow. It is better to prevent this decision before it happens.

By Taylor Wilman