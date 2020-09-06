Come Out of the Pandemic in the Best (Trading) Shape of Your Life – Here’s How

Take your trading confidence from “before” to “after” in just 7 days

By Elliott Wave International

It’s now been five-plus months into the global shutdown. By now, many people have tossed in the towel on some of their more lofty quarantine goals — such as, training for a marathon or writing an epic novel, as Shakespeare was rumored to have done with King Lear during the 16th’s century’s Bubonic Plague.

Another common disappointment has been learning to trade stocks. Turns out, the initial spike in first-time online day-traders was triggered by a fantasy of instant wealth. Writes one April 29 Fox Business article,

“I see people just jump in with a small amount of money and buy cheap stocks all the time because they heard someone talk about it going higher… And that is never a good investment idea. In fact, those things usually blow up. And that’s the kind of thing that really burns people to the market early on.

“I think too many people think they’re going to get in and just become rich overnight or they’re going to double or triple their account really quick… The thing’s a journey, it’s not a sprint.”

To answer the critical question: “How do you identify the market’s trend?” in the March 4 Trader’s Classroom, Jeffrey showed this chart of Boston Beer since July 2019:

Jeffrey explained that price action had a countertrend look: a slow, choppy three-wave move contained within parallel lines. This set the stage for further selling in wave 4 — and then a new rally in wave 5:

“This argues for further decline back to below the wave A extreme of 336.10. The trend could be down for a number of weeks… but then will make way for further rally.”

From there, SAM indeed fell — and in the April 9 Trader’s Classroom lesson, Jeffrey confirmed the anticipated wave 5 rally was due and called for a move above $500 per share:

And, as the following chart shows, that’s exactly what SAM did:

