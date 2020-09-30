30 Sep

COFFEE Analysis: Will La Nina heat reverse coffee price downtrend?

September 30, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Will La Nina heat reverse coffee price downtrend?

No rain is forecast for Brazil’s coffee growing areas for the next 10 days with temperatures expected to hit record highs, according to Somar Meteorologia. This week temperatures may reach 35 degrees Celsius. Even those crops that benefited from rain in the past week have only had 30 millimeters (1.2 inch) this month, just 40% of what was expected. Adverse heat is bearish for 2021 coffee crop. However, arabica futures are down more than 15% this year due to record shipments of Brazil’s exports after cooler and wetter conditions favored coffee growth last year. While dry weather is an upside risk for coffee price, technical setup is bearish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 108.94
Stop loss Above 124.31

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Soft Commodities
Cycle Analysis and Projected Price Over Next 15 Days Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Today Chris shares our Pre-Market Video Update that is usually reserved for subscribers of the Technical Trader newsletter service. In this Pre-Market Video Update, Chris walks through the charts of the S&P500, Gold, Silver, US Dollar, Bonds,…
Gold And Silver Follow Up & Future Predictions For 2020 & 2021 – Part II Sep 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - This second part of our research post on super-cycles and precious metals will present our expectations going forward for 6 to 24+ months.  In Part I of this research post, I linked a number of our previous…
It’s time for states that grew rich from oil, gas and coal to figure out what’s next Sep 29, 2020 - By Bradley Handler, Colorado School of Mines; Matt Henry, University of Wyoming, and Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines  - These are very challenging times for U.S. fossil fuel-producing states, such as Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota. The COVID-19 economic…