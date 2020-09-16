Calibre Delivers 149.4 g/t Gold

Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 09/16/2020

Bob Moriarty of 321gold explains why he believes this company is on its way to mid-tier producer status.

I don’t think most investors understand the extent that the well-led resource companies have cashed up in anticipation of far higher prices for gold and a renewed interest in mining by the general public. The actions of the Federal Reserve and all central banks pouring bales of $100 bills onto a bonfire pretty much guarantee the end of fiat currencies, higher gold and even potential hyperinflation.

Eleven months ago I covered the potential for Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB:TSX; CXBMF:OTCQX) that had just done a deal with B2 Gold to take over two existing gold mines in Nicaragua. While gold is up a lot at the time their shares were $0.75. Fast forward to today and those same shares are up about 300%.

Everyone in the junior resource space is going to benefit but the sweet spot of risk vs. reward is going to be in actual producers. Management at Calibre has done a bang up job of hitting the ground running. They cashed up as soon as they could and have been dumping money into drilling and expanding the resource ever since.

Calibre is in the midst of a gigantic 80,000-meter drill program covering infill resource drilling, expansion drilling and some raw exploration. It is a giant success with results just out showing as high as 149.4 g/t gold over 4.8 meters leading the pack. The company has 14 drill rigs active on various projects and has 12,000 meters a month planned for the remainder of 2020. To date a mere 10% of assays have been received.

While I personally like investing in the real penny dreadfuls with ten-bagger potential, CXB is an easy ten-bagger from when I wrote about them in October and perfectly positioned for several hundred percent higher move from their price today. They are selling for a market cap of about $650 million today but are a dead easy call for them to crack into the billions.

As an investor you have to consider both risk and reward. CXB has a mix of the two that I consider perfect. They will be a mid-tier producer one day soon and with that the market will value them a lot higher per ounce of production.

Go to their website and view their presentation. They do a great job of telling their story.

Calibre is an advertiser and I did participate in their last PP. As such that makes me biased so do your own due diligence. I share in neither your gains nor your losses so your decisions are yours alone.

Calibre Mining

CXB-T $1.95 Sept 15, 2020

CXBMF OTCQX 330 million shares

Calibre Mining website

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Disclosure:

1) Bob Moriarty: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: Calibre Mining. Calibre Mining is an advertiser on 321 Gold. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.