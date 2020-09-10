10 Sep

AU200 Analysis: Mixed data bearish for AU200

September 10, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Mixed data bearish for AU200

Australia’s economic data of the latest week were mixed. Retail sales rose in June, trade surplus declined more than expected, business confidence rose in August while remaining very weak, though consumer confidence improved. Thus, retail sales rose 3.2% over month in July after 2.7% growth in June, the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank Consumer Sentiment Index for Australia rose 18% over month to 93.8 in September after a 9.5% fall a month earlier. At the same time business confidence remained fragile despite a National Australia Bank index’s increase to -8 in August from -14 in the previous month. And the trade surplus declined to A$4.6 billion in July from A$8.1 billion in June when a decline to A$5 billion was forecast. Mixed Australian economic data are bearish for AU200.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell
Fibonacci Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 5815.27
Stop loss Above 6123.13

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
FANG Index Nearing Critical Support – Could Breakout At Any Moment Sep 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: The washout-low price move in FANG stocks may present a needed rotation in price before another upside move sets up. Tweezer Bottoms pattern and RSI pennant formation suggest very clear support levels. Watch how Volume…
What to Buy in the Gold Correction Sep 9, 2020 - Bob Moriarty of 321gold highlights six of his favorite stocks that he owns and treasures as an insurance against financial chaos. Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports   09/08/2020 We are in a correction for gold, silver and the resource stocks.…
Has the FTSE 100 really performed as badly this century as it appears? Sep 9, 2020 - By Enrico Onali, University of Exeter Apple has become the first company worth US$2 trillion (£1.7 trillion), meaning that it is now more valuable than all the companies in the FTSE 100 (they add up to £1.5 trillion). This is…