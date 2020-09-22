AIM ImmunoTech Achieves 200% Increase in Survival Results in Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer Study

Source: Streetwise Reports 09/22/2020

AIM ImmunoTech shares traded 20% higher after the firm reported it attained statistically significant, two-fold higher, survival results in pancreatic cancer from research conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM:NYSE American), which focuses on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers, today announced “receipt of statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multi-year Early Access Program (EAP) conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.”

AIM ImmunoTech advised that “Prof. Casper van Eijck, M.D., Ph.D., and his team at Erasmus MC found a statistically significantly positive survival benefit when using Ampligen in patients with locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer after systemic chemotherapy.”

Prof. van Eijck remarked, “The overall survival of the experimental group was compared to a large historical control cohort matched for age, gender, stage of disease, and number of cycles of Folfirinox chemotherapy. Median survival was approximately two-fold higher, that is 200%, in the Ampligen arm as compared to the historical controls…Based on these data, I see the potential for Ampligen as a meaningful extension of the standard of care for advanced pancreatic cancer, which we are planning to investigate further.”

The company’s CEO Thomas K. Equels commented, “These exceptional results from Erasmus exceed even our most optimistic expectations. I am deeply grateful to Prof. Casper van Eijck, his team at Erasmus, and Ronald Brus, MD, the guiding hand at myTomorrows, for their vision and careful diligence in implementing this important analysis of Ampligen as a single-agent therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer…Medical advances in lethal unmet medical needs depend on this sort of outstanding clinical and governmental cooperation and support. We could not have accomplished this but for the support of the Netherlands.”

The firm stated that it plans to work closely with Amarex Clinical Research LLC, its Contract Research Organization, in order to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “fast-track” and perhaps even FDA “breakthrough” designations. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech intends to obtain IND authorizations to conduct a Phase 2/3 pancreatic cancer trial in the Netherlands at Erasmus MC under the supervision of Prof. van Eijck and at major cancer research centers in the U.S. to follow-up on the recent positive study results.

The company added that it also has plans to file dual orphan drug status applications for use of Ampligen in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic carcinoma with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company based in Ocala, Fla., that is focused on developing therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and multiple types of cancers. The company’s product offerings include rintatolimod (Ampligenо or Rintamodо) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injectionо. The firm believes that its pre-clinical research studies and clinical trials suggest that Ampligen may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. The firm has previously conducted clinical trials of Ampligen in cancer patients in the areas of advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, malignant melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and triple negative metastatic breast cancer.

AIM ImmunoTech. began the day with a market capitalization of around $81.0 million with approximately 39.69 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 6.9%. AIM shares opened nearly 16% higher today at $2.36 (+$0.32, +15.69%) over yesterday’s $2.04 closing price. The company’s shares have traded today between $2.26 and $2.74 per share and are presently trading at $2.45 (+$0.41, +20.10%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.