10-Year Treasury Note Speculators boosted their bullish bets for a 3rd week

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators lifted their bullish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 82,180 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday September 22nd. This was a weekly gain of 67,403 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 14,777 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) advancing by 13,971 contracts (to a weekly total of 639,685 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) dropped by -53,432 contracts for the week (to a total of 557,505 contracts).

The 10-Year speculative positions rose again for the third consecutive week. The gain by over +67,000 contracts this week marks the largest one-week rise in the past five weeks while the overall net standing rose to the highest level since August 18th. Speculator sentiment has been largely positive on the 10-year as the net position has now been bullish in fourteen out of the past sixteen weeks dating back to June 9th. Previously, the speculator position has remained bearish for 129 straight weeks from December 19th of 2017 all the way to June 2nd of this year.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -140,594 contracts on the week. This was a weekly loss of -81,238 contracts from the total net of -59,356 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.62 which was a fall of $-0.046 from the previous close of $139.67, according to unofficial market data.

