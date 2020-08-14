WTI Crude Oil Speculators decrease their bullish bets for 2nd time in 3 weeks

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

WTI Crude Oil Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large energy speculators decreased their bullish net positions in the WTI Crude Oil futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of WTI Crude Oil futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 520,935 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 11th. This was a weekly decline of -15,331 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 536,266 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) decreasing by -10,925 contracts (to a weekly total of 682,827 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) increased by 4,406 contracts for the week (to a total of 161,892 contracts).

Crude oil speculative positions fell for the second time in the past three weeks this week. The bullish position have now shed a total of -27,941 contracts over these past three weeks as the current net standing has now fallen to its lowest level in seventeen weeks, dating back to April 21st. Despite these recent shortfalls, the overall net position continues to remain strongly bullish and resides above the +500,000 contract level for an eighteenth consecutive week.

WTI Crude Oil Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -556,797 contracts on the week. This was a weekly gain of 10,264 contracts from the total net of -567,061 contracts reported the previous week.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the WTI Crude Oil Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $41.61 which was a drop of $-0.09 from the previous close of $41.70, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

