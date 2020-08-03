03 Aug

Watch Chris Talk Corporate Earnings on Yahoo! Finance

August 3, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

Out of the 312 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far for the second quarter, 82.1% reported above analyst expectations, according to data from Refinitiv. Founder and Chief Market Strategist of “The Technical Traders.com” Chris Vermeulen joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss.

