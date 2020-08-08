VIX Volatility Speculators reduced their bearish bets for 2nd week

Large volatility speculators cut back on their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -87,482 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 4th. This was a weekly change of 1,429 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -88,911 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) rising by 3,372 contracts (to a weekly total of 57,198 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by a lesser amount of 1,943 contracts for the week (to a total of 144,680 contracts).

VIX speculators cut back on their bearish bets for a second straight week this week following a streak of nine consecutive weeks of rising bearish positions. Bearish bets increased by a total of 60,186 contracts from May 26th to July 21st bringing the overall net position to a 22-week high on July 21st before retreating over these past two weeks. The overall bearish position remains over the -85,000 net contract level for the fourth straight week.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 91,640 contracts on the week. This was a weekly loss of -5,210 contracts from the total net of 96,850 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $25.85 which was a shortfall of $-1.75 from the previous close of $27.60, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

