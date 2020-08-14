VIX Speculators raised bearish bets after 2 down weeks

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators increased their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -93,853 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 11th. This was a weekly change of -6,371 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -87,482 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) decreasing by -445 contracts (to a weekly total of 56,753 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by 5,926 contracts for the week (to a total of 150,606 contracts).

VIX speculative bets renewed their bearishness this week following two weeks of declining bearish bets. Prior to the previous two weeks, the existing short or bearish standing had risen in eight out of the previous nine weeks going from a total of -35,032 contracts on May 19th to a total of -95,218 contracts on July 21st. The current level of -93,853 contracts is the second highest bearish position since February.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 99,028 contracts on the week. This was a weekly gain of 7,388 contracts from the total net of 91,640 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $24.68 which was a loss of $-1.17 from the previous close of $25.85, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com