Toronto Explorer’s Updated Project Resource ‘Sets Stage for PEA Catalyst’

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/19/2020

The specifics of Troilus Gold’s updated resource and the key points from the company’s related technical call are presented in a Stifel report.

In a July 29 research note, Stifel analyst Tyron Breytenbach reported that Troilus Gold Corp.’s (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQB) recent resource update on its Troilus project in Quebec “sets the stage for a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) catalyst.”

“This project wants to be a big mine, and the capex bill will be mitigated by the inherited infrastructure,” Breytenbach added. “We believe a PEA that addresses metallurgical, geotechnical and dilution concerns and shows a robust return will drive a better multiple on the ounces.”

After incorporating the updated resource estimate into its model on Troilus Gold, Stifel raised its target price on the Toronto mining firm to CA$4 per share from CA$3.50. The current share price is about CA$1.37.

Breytenbach reviewed the highlights of the updated Troilus resource.

He relayed that the new overall resource amounts to 8.11 million ounces of gold equivalent (8.11 Moz Au eq), up from 6.47 Moz previously. It consists of an Indicated resource of 4.96 Moz Au eq with an 0.87 grams per ton (0.87 g/t) Au eq average grade and an Inferred resource of 3.15 Moz Au eq with an 0.84 g/t Au eq average grade.

The open pit mineable resources versus the underground ones increased the most in the update. In the open pit category, the new Indicated resource is 4.21 Moz with a 0.8 g/t Au eq average grade, which reflects a 601,000 ounce Au eq increase. The new Inferred resource is 2.27 Moz with a 0.7 g/t Au eq average grade, which is up by 1.49 Moz Au eq.

Noteworthy, too, according to Breytenbach, is the addition of the Southwest zone ounces to the resource update. In only five weeks of drilling, Troilus Gold was able to add 580 Koz Au eq to the resource. Whereas the ounces from Southwest are of a lower average grade, which is 0.80 g/t Au eq, the grade is likely to change as Troilus Gold advances the project. “In general, the project is constrained by drilling, not geology,” wrote the analyst.

In his report, Breytenbach also listed what he believes were the takeaways from Troilus Gold’s recent technical call. One is that Troilus Gold really understands the structural controls on the gold mineralization at Troilus.

Two, “the geometry of the deposit is really attractive, and the variability of grade is quite low,” he indicated. “This will make selective cutoff grades a useful approach and allow more ‘margin engineering,’ which is important at low grade deposits (at 0.6 g/t cutoff, there are greater than 3 Moz at 1.13 g/t Au eq).”

Three, management is targeting a throughput of 25,000 tons per day, and this is consistent with Stifel’s model and is at the high end of the Street’s estimates.

Breytenbach pointed out that the imminent PEA, expected in late August, will be a key catalyst for Troilus Gold.

Stifel has a Buy rating on Troilus Gold.

[NLINSERT]

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Troilus Gold. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures from Stifel GMP, July 29, 2020

Important Disclosures and Certifications

Each research analyst and associate research analyst who authored this document and whose name appears herein certifies that: (1) the recommendations and opinions expressed in the research report accurately reflect their personal views about any and all of the securities or issuers discussed herein that are within their coverage universe; and (2) no part of their compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the provision of specific recommendations or views expressed herein.

Company-Specific Disclosures:

1. Stifel Canada or an affiliate has, within the previous 12 months, provided paid investment banking services to the issuer.

2. Stifel or an affiliate act as corporate broker and/or adviser to the Company.

11. Stifel Canada or an affiliate managed or co-managed a public offering of securities for the subject company in the past 12

months.