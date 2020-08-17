The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.08.17

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.18134

Open: 1.18381

% chg. over the last day: +0.25

Day’s range: 1.18292 – 1.18680

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1781

The greenback has been declining again relative to a basket of world currencies. American currency is still under pressure due to uncertainty concerning the adoption of a new package of measures to support the US economy. Financial market participants expect the FOMC minutes, which will be published later this week. At the moment, EUR/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.1825-1.1865. The trading instrument has the potential for further growth. Positions should be opened from key levels.

Today, the news feed is quite calm.

Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1825, 1.1790, 1.1765

Resistance levels: 1.1865, 1.1900

If the price fixes above 1.1865, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1900-1.1920.

An alternative could be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1790-1.1770.