The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.08.11

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.17868

Open: 1.17365

% chg. over the last day: -0.39

Day’s range: 1.17220 – 1.17744

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1781 The bearish sentiment prevails on the EUR/USD currency pair. The trading instrument has updated local lows again. The demand for greenback has been partially resumed. Investors continue to monitor the adoption of a new package of measures to support the US economy. At the moment, EUR/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.1725-1.1770. The single currency has the potential for further decline. We recommend opening positions from key levels. The news feed on 2020.08.11: – ZEW economic sentiment indices in Germany and the Eurozone at 12:00 (GMT+3:00);

– Producer price index in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00). Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates the bearish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1725, 1.1700

Resistance levels: 1.1770, 1.1800, 1.1845 If the price fixes below 1.1725, EUR/USD quotes are expected to fall further. The movement is tending to 1.1700-1.1670. An alternative could be the growth of the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1800-1.1830.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.30535

Open: 1.30582

% chg. over the last day: +0.02

Day’s range: 1.30553 – 1.30959

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 There is an ambiguous technical pattern on the GBP/USD currency pair. The British pound is being traded in a flat. Quotes are testing local support and resistance levels: 1.3055 and 1.3100, respectively. Financial market participants expect additional drivers. The trading instrument is tending to decline. Positions should be opened from key levels. The UK released ambiguous labor market data. The indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3055, 1.3010, 1.2980

Resistance levels: 1.3100, 1.3155, 1.3185 If the price fixes below 1.3055, GBP/USD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.3010-1.2980. An alternative could be the growth of the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.3140-1.3170.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.33890

Open: 1.33508

% chg. over the last day: -0.28

Day’s range: 1.33009 – 1.33607

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 USD/CAD quotes have been declining again. The trading instrument has updated local lows. At the moment, the key support and resistance levels are 1.3290 and 1.3335, respectively. USD/CAD quotes have the potential for further decline. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of oil prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. At 15:30 (GMT+3:00), data on building permits will be published in Canada. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates the bearish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is near the oversold zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3290, 1.3255, 1.3235

Resistance levels: 1.3335, 1.3370, 1.3400 If the price fixes below 1.3290, a further drop in USD/CAD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.3255-1.3235. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3370-1.3400.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 105.842

Open: 105.936

% chg. over the last day: +0.09

Day’s range: 105.913 – 106.240

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41

The technical pattern is still ambiguous on the USD/JPY currency pair. The trading instrument is in a sideways trend. Investors expect additional drivers. At the moment, the local support and resistance levels are 105.80 and 106.20, respectively. USD/JPY quotes are tending to grow. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Japan’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which gives a signal to sell USD/JPY. Trading recommendations Support levels: 105.80, 105.60, 105.30

Resistance levels: 106.20, 106.45 If the price fixes above 106.20, further growth in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 106.50-106.80. An alternative could be a decline in the USD/JPY currency pair to 105.50-105.20.

by JustForex