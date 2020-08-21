21 Aug

Tesla, China Unicom, Xiaomi & ThyssenKrupp lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

The US dollar continued to weaken, pending approval of an additional package to support the US economy hit by the coronavirus. Funds are likely to be allocated through emissions. Amidst the signs of a recovery in the global economy, the currencies of commodity countries – the South African rand and the Mexican peso, were in demand. Euro and European currencies have strengthened over the past 7 days, as economic data from the EU were positive. The main reason for this was the EU’s GDP drop by 12.1% in quarterly terms, and the US GDP decline by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

1.Tesla Motors Inc., 36.9% – American manufacturer of electric vehicles and space technology

2. CHINA UNICOM, 33.1% – Chinese mobile operator

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. ThyssenKrupp AG – German steel company

2. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd – Australian wine producer

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDTRY, EURTRY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro and the US dollar against the Turkish lira.

2. EURRUB, EURNZD – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble and the New Zealand dollar against the euro.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, USDMXN – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the South African rand and Mexican peso.

2. USDNOK, USDPLN – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the Polish zloty.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

