Technical Analysis Feeder Cattle: Rising beef exports bullish for FCATTLE

Rising beef exports bullish for FCATTLE
Last week US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of US 2020 beef in the week ended July 23 at 29,500 tons. The sales volume was up 81% from the prior four-week average and a marketing year high. Higher demand for beef as evidenced by exports report is bullish for the FCATTLE. At the same time today USDA will publish data on exports for the week ended July 30, and data showing a reverse trend will be a downside risk for the feeder cattle price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 146.95
|Stop loss
|Below 139.15
