SUGAR Analysis: Rising Brazil production bearish for sugar price

Rising Brazil production bearish for sugar price
Mills in Brazil switch cane toward sugar or ethanol production depending on market prices. Brazil’s sugar inventory is building following the real’s slump against the dollar and weaker demand for cane-based ethanol during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Mills shifted to sugar as a plunge by Brazil’s currency to a record low boosted sugar prices in reals for the industry. Brazil’s exports in the four months ended July surged 58% from a year earlier. Brazil is the top global sugar producer and exporter – it accounted for 27.1% of total sugar exports worth, with earnings amounting $5.2 billion in 2019. A rise in sugar supply is bearish for sugar prices.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 12.9
|Stop loss
|Above 13.5
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter