Soybeans Analysis: China resumed purchases of American soybeans

China resumed purchases of American soybeans

According to the USDA, China purchased 126,000 tons of American soybeans. Previously, supplies were almost not carried out due to trade disputes and mutual sanctions between the US and China. China is going to buy a batch of soybeans of the new crop in the amount of 1.71 million tons. Investors fear that soybean crops could be hit even worse in Iowa and Illinois due to the ongoing Derecho storm. According to the Iowa Soybean Association, 5.64 million acres of soy were damaged to some extent in the state. It has not yet been reported how this might affect the harvest. The USDA/FSA previously reported a 6 million acre cut in the US current soybean plantings to 75.9 million acres due to the coronavirus.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 905
Stop loss Below 865

