Sea’s Shares Rise 9% After Posting 93% Adjusted Revenue Growth in Q2

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/18/2020

Shares of Sea Ltd. reached a new 52-week high after the digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital payments firm reported Q2/20 financial results that included a 93.4% YoY growth in total adjusted revenue.

Internet platform operator Sea Ltd. (SE:NYSE), which provides digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company reported that in Q2/20, total adjusted revenue was US$1.287 billion, up 93.4% compared to US$665.4 million in Q2/19. The firm also advised that in Q2/20 total gross profit increased by 106.1% to $200.8 million, compared to $97.4 million for Q2/19. The company further indicated that total adjusted EBITDA in Q2/20 was $7.7 million compared to $(11.0) million in Q2/19.

The firm additionally provided a breakdown of results by each of its three main business units.

In Q2/20, digital entertainment adjusted revenue increased 61.6% to $716.2 million, versus $443.2 million in Q2/19 and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $436.2 million, up 65.4% compared to Q2/19. The firm listed that quarterly active users reached 499.8 million, +61.0% YoY, up from 310.5 million in Q2/19 and that quarterly paying users grew by 91.2% YoY to 49.9 million in the same period.

In the e-commerce segment, the company reported adjusted revenue in Q2/20 of $510.6 million, up 187.7% versus Q2/19 and adjusted EBITDA of $(305.5) million, compared to US$(248.3) million in Q2/19.

The company highlighted that “in Indonesia, where Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform, it registered over 260 million orders for the market in the second quarter, or a daily average of over 2.8 million orders, an increase of over 130% year-on-year.”

The company also noted that in its digital financial services products line, it saw accelerated growth in adoption of SeaMoney offerings in Q2/20. The firm noted that in Q2/20 quarterly paying users for its mobile wallet services exceeded 15 million and mobile wallet total payment volume was greater than $1.6 billion.

The firm pointed out that the continued integration of mobile wallet services with Shopee deepened further in the quarter. The company noted that in SeaMoney’s largest market, Indonesia, greater than 45% of Shopee’s gross orders were paid using its mobile wallet.

Sea Ltd. is a global consumer internet company headquartered in Singapore. The firm operations are composed of three primary product lines. These include global online games developer and publisher Garena in the digital entertainment space; Shopee, which the firm states is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in S.E. Asia and Taiwan in the e-commerce sector; and SeaMoney in the digital payments and financial services space, which the firm also pointed out has the leading digital payments and financial services provider in S.E. Asia.

Sea Ltd. began the day with a market capitalization of around $62.6 billion with approximately 466.1 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 5.8%. SE U.S. ADR shares opened 10% higher today at $148.00 (+$13.72, +10.22%) over yesterday’s $134.28 closing price and reached a new 52-week high price this morning of $152.51. The stock has traded today between $141.03 and $152.51 per share and is currently trading at $147.12 (+$12.72, +9.46%).

[NLINSERT]

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.