‘Picture Looks Favorable’ for Stock of Gold Explorer in Golden Triangle

Technical analyst Clive Maund charts Aben Resources and explains why he has a buy recommendation on the stock.

Aben Resources Ltd. (ABN:TSX.V; ABNAF:OTCQB) hasn’t done much since we bought it at a good entry point in mid-July, and in truth it can be seen to have “dragged its feet” since that time, as we can see on its latest 4-month chart below. However, it still looks to be on for a drilling season runup, especially as it has held up well over the past couple of weeks as most of the sector has retreated, and the drill season still has 7 weeks or so to run.

The picture still looks favorable, with the initial big runup late in June being on heavy volume, with volume then dying back in a satisfactory manner as a rectangular trading range then formed. The duration of this Rectangle has allowed the earlier overbought condition to unwind, and now, with the rising 50-day moving average catching up with the price, it looks about ready to break out of the trading range into a 2nd upleg.

We therefore stay long and Aben is rated an immediate speculative buy here, with a stop below the support at the bottom of the trading range.

Aben Resources website.

Aben Resources Ltd, ABN.V, ABNAF on OTC, trading at C$0.132, $0.085 on 19th August 20.

