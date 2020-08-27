OATS Analysis: Higher demand for Canadian exports bullish for oats

Higher demand for Canadian exports bullish for oats
Canada’s oats exports are higher in the new crop year indicating higher demand for the cereal considered a healthy grain. Oats export from Canada in the first two weeks of August 2020 were recorded at 58.2 thousand tons -more than triple the volume of exports for the same period last year, according to Government of Alberta, Canada Weekly Market Review. The review also projected a 5.1% increase for exports by year end. Canada is the top world exporter of oats – Canadian oats exports accounted for 52% ($379 million) of the world exports in 2018. Higher demand as evidenced by higher exports is bullish for oats price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 217.7
|Stop loss
|Below 256.1
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
