NIKKEI Stock Market Analysis: Improving data bullish for Nikkei

Improving data bullish for Nikkei
Japanese economic data in the recent week were positive on balance. While machine tool orders declined over year more than forecast in July, the current account surplus rose in April and household spending decline over year was less than expected in June. And the producer prices decline over year was slower than forecast. Improving Japanese data are bullish for NIKKEI. On the other hand, preliminary Q2 GDP report will be published next Monday, and a steep drop in gross domestic report is expected. Worse than expected GDP report is a downside risk for Nikkei.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 23303.4
|Stop loss
|Below 21700.2
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter