07 Aug

Natural Gas, Centerra Gold, Yahoo Japan & Advantest lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

August 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets.com

Top Gainers – The World Market

The US dollar index continues to fall for the 7th week in a row in anticipation of the new Fed emissions, aimed at stimulating the US economy, affected by Covid-19. Natural gas has risen in price sharply against the backdrop of a reduction in LNG production due to the pandemic.

1.GAS/RUB, 21.09% – personal composite instrument NATGAS against the Russian ruble.

2.NATGAS, 20,65% – futures contract for the natural gas located at the Henry Hub terminal in the United States.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Advantest Corporation – Japanese manufacturer оf semiconductor engineering and measuring instruments.

2. AMP Ltd – Australian finance company.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURZAR, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.

2. EURMXN, EURTRY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso and Turkish lira against the euro.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDCZK – the drop of these charts means the strengthening of the Norwegian krone and the Czech koruna against the US dollar.

2. USDPLN, USDDKK – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Polish zloty and the Danish krone.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

