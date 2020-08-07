Natural Gas, Centerra Gold, Yahoo Japan & Advantest lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market
The US dollar index continues to fall for the 7th week in a row in anticipation of the new Fed emissions, aimed at stimulating the US economy, affected by Covid-19. Natural gas has risen in price sharply against the backdrop of a reduction in LNG production due to the pandemic.
1.GAS/RUB, 21.09% – personal composite instrument NATGAS against the Russian ruble.
2.NATGAS, 20,65% – futures contract for the natural gas located at the Henry Hub terminal in the United States.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Top Losers – The World Market
1. Advantest Corporation – Japanese manufacturer оf semiconductor engineering and measuring instruments.
2. AMP Ltd – Australian finance company.
Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. EURZAR, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.
2. EURMXN, EURTRY – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso and Turkish lira against the euro.
Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. USDNOK, USDCZK – the drop of these charts means the strengthening of the Norwegian krone and the Czech koruna against the US dollar.
2. USDPLN, USDDKK – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar against the Polish zloty and the Danish krone.