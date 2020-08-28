28 Aug

Murrey Math Lines 28.08.2020 (Brent, S&P 500)

Article By RoboForex.com

Brent

As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from 6/8, Brent is growing towards 7/8. In this case, later the price is expected to break the latter level and continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the closest support at 5/8.

BRENT_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the asset may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





BRENT_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

In the H4 chart, the Index is moving inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to rebound from +2/8 and resume falling towards the support at +1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines at the chart will be redrawn, thus helping to define new upside targets.

S&P500_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the price is quite far away from the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, that’s why only a rebound from the +2/8 on the H4 chart may signal a new decline.

S&P500_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
3 Oil Majors That Bet Big On Renewables Aug 28, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Big Oil has frequently been chided for merely trying to burnish its green credentials, and so far, it has done little to convince us that it is truly moving forward to greenness. Despite the much-vaunted megatrend involving…
Expanding Wedge May Prompt Big Price Correction – Could A Big Top Be Setting Up Right Now? Aug 27, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: The Monthly S&P500 E-Mini Futures chart is revealing an Expanding Wedge pattern that has been setting up since Jan/Feb 2018. The VIX has set up a base and begun to move moderately higher over the past…
COVID-19 Potential for Severe Secondary Waves in Asia Aug 27, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Since the secondary virus waves started far earlier than expected and could be compounded by an adverse mutation, a new potential threat looms over Asia – as heralded by recent discoveries in Quezon City and Malaysia.…