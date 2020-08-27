27 Aug

Murrey Math Lines 27.08.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is moving between 0/8 and 1/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at -1/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 7/8, XAUUSD is moving above it. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the next resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 6/8.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

GOLD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

