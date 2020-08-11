Murrey Math Lines 11.08.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 5/8, AUDUSD is expected to resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 4/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is consolidating. In this case, the pair is expected to break 5/8 and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.

