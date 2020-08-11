11 Aug

Murrey Math Lines 11.08.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

August 11, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 5/8, AUDUSD is expected to resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 4/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is consolidating. In this case, the pair is expected to break 5/8 and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 3/8.

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
NASDAQ vs. DJIA: Does the Recent Divergence Matter? Aug 11, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - "The NASDAQ nearly doubled in the last 100 days of its rally." This quote sounds like it's from 2020, doesn't it? After all, since its March bottom near 6600, the NASDAQ has rallied to a…
Shining a Light on the US Solar Industry Aug 10, 2020 - Sophic Capital provides a primer on U.S. incentives, regulations and trends for solar energy. Source: Sophic Capital for Streetwise Reports   08/07/2020  A Solar Tutorial: Strong Growth in the USA Over the Past Decade According to the Solar Energy Industry Association,…
President Trump Signs Additional COVID Relief – What To Expect from the Markets Aug 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Up until the end of the last week, Republicans and Democrats were locked in heated negotiations regarding the size and scope of pending COVID-19 relief efforts. Our researchers had little hope that any negotiations would be successful…