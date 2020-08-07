Murrey Math Lines 07.08.2020 (Brent, S&P 500)

Article By RoboForex.com

Brent

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent has stopped at 7/8. In this case, the price is expected to get back inside the consolidation range and test the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach 8/8.





In the M15 chart, the asset may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.





S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from 3/8 again, the Index is expected to start another decline towards the closest support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards the resistance at 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the asset may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 2/8 from the H4 chart.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.