Markets rebound led by technology shares

By IFCMarkets.com
Top daily news
Global markets are advancing currently after a rebound Thursday. US markets’ rally resumed yesterday despite data showing an uptick in jobless benefits applications.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.12%
|GBP USD
|-0.63%
|USD JPY
|+0.08%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently
ahead of Markit’s flash manufacturing and services PMI reports at 17:45 CET today. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.3% Thursday as Labor Department data showed 1.106 million Americans filed for first-time benefits, an increase of 143,000 while continuing claims fell to 14.844 million from 15.480 million. At the same time business conditions in the Philadelphia area fell to 17.2 in August from 24.1 in July. Both GBP/USD
and EUR/USD
reversed their sliding yesterday as UK retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July while the German index of producer prices for industrial products decreased by 1.7% compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year after 1.8% decline in June. Both pairs are higher currently. Both yen and Australian dollar reversed their sliding against the greenback yesterday with the dynamics intact for both currently.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+1.4%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.06%
|Nikkei Index
|-1.8%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are higher currently after ending up Thursday. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.2% to 1.1% as investors reverted to buying technology stocks. European stock indexes are advancing today after ending lower Thursday led by basic resources shares. Asian indexes are mostly higher today led by Hang Seng despite President Trump’s announcement at a rally on Thursday his administration would offer companies tax credits to bring US jobs back to America from China.
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.85%
|WTI Crude
|-0.88%
Brent
is edging lower today. Oil prices fell yesterday after OPEC+ alliance’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting on Wednesday where ministers maintained output cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures ended lower yesterday: October WTI
fell 0.7% and is lower currently. October Brent
crude closed 1% lower at $44.90 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.54%
Gold prices are edging lower today . December gold ended 1.2% lower at $1946.50 an ounce on Thursday.
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com