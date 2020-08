Markets rebound led by technology shares

ahead of Markit’s flash manufacturing and services PMI reports at 17:45 CET today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.3% Thursday as Labor Department data showed 1.106 million Americans filed for first-time benefits, an increase of 143,000 while continuing claims fell to 14.844 million from 15.480 million. At the same time business conditions in the Philadelphia area fell to 17.2 in August from 24.1 in July. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their sliding yesterday as UK retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July while the German index of producer prices for industrial products decreased by 1.7% compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year after 1.8% decline in June. Both pairs are higher currently. Both yen and Australian dollar reversed their sliding against the greenback yesterday with the dynamics intact for both currently.