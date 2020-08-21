Markets rebound led by technology shares

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +1.4% GB 100 Index +0.06% Nikkei Index -1.8%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are higher currently after ending up Thursday. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.2% to 1.1% as investors reverted to buying technology stocks. European stock indexes are advancing today after ending lower Thursday led by basic resources shares. Asian indexes are mostly higher today led by Hang Seng despite President Trump’s announcement at a rally on Thursday his administration would offer companies tax credits to bring US jobs back to America from China.