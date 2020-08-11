Markets advance intact with SP 500 near new record – 11.8.2020

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.66% GB 100 Index +1.04% Nikkei Index +1.76% Hang Seng Index +0.86%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are higher currently ahead of the housing starts report at 16:15 CET today. Companies continue reporting second quarter results. As of Friday, companies representing 89% of the SP 500’s market capitalization had reported second-quarter results, with 81% of them beating their lowered projections. The three main US stock indexes posted returns ranging from -0.4% to 1.3% Monday. European stock indexes are advancing currently after back to back gains yesterday led by bank shares. Asian indexes are mostly rising today led by Nikkei and followed by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index as China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported China’s auto sales grew for a fourth straight month in July.