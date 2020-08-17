17 Aug

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.08.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD continues updating its lows and forming reversal patterns. By now, the pair has completed another pullback after finishing an Inverted Hammer pattern. Taking into account a stable descending tendency, the price is not expected to correct towards 1.3350. Most likely, the asset will continue trading downwards to update the lows again. In this case, the downside target is at 1.3165.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. By now, AUDUSD has formed a Harami pattern; at the moment, the pair is reversing. The downside target may be the rising channel’s downside border at 0.7133. Later, the price may rebound from the support level and resume the rising tendency. In this case, the upside target will be at 0.7235. At the same time, one shouldn’t exclude another scenario, which implies that the instrument may continue growing without correcting towards the support area.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair keeps testing the support area. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing after forming an Engulfing pattern. The downside target is at 0.9040. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may rebound from the support level and correct towards 0.9175.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Tragedy of More Missed COVID-19 Opportunities Aug 17, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - According to a new report, US states are the most virus-affected relative to major economies. As COVID-19 has proceeded in two phases, containment failures in the West continue to fuel the pandemic and economic damage. In…
Analyst: Cobalt Will Have Its ‘Day in the Sun’; Silver Bolsters This Company’s Proposition Aug 14, 2020 - Peter Epstein of Epstein Research explains how First Cobalt Corp. is "wisely unlocking the value of silver assets" in a precious metals bull market. Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   08/12/2020 Note: Subsequent to the publishing of this article, management…
From Trump’s TikTok Mess to Technology War against China Aug 14, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock  - As the US economy is expanding trade wars, which will derail global recovery, the Trump White House is targeting Chinese innovators thus fostering US national champions under the pretext of ‘national security. In the early 2010s,…