Gold Speculators sharply reduced bullish bets for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Gold Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large precious metals speculators reduced their bullish net positions in the Gold futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of Gold futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 224,053 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 11th. This was a weekly fall by -14,693 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 238,746 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sinking by -14,980 contracts (to a weekly total of 306,867 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) declined by -287 contracts for the week (to a total of 82,814 contracts).

Gold speculators cut back on their bullish positions this week for the second time in the past three weeks and for the third time in five weeks. This week’s drop by over -14,000 contracts follows a small rise last week by +1,945 contracts and a large decline by over -29,000 contracts on July 28th. The reduction in bullish positions brings the current standing to the lowest level of the past nine weeks. Overall, the gold speculator position has now remained above the +200,000 net contract level for sixty-one consecutive weeks, dating back to June 18th of 2019.

Gold Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -268,331 contracts on the week. This was a weekly increase of 8,014 contracts from the total net of -276,345 contracts reported the previous week.

Gold Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the Gold Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $1932.60 which was a decrease of $-68.60 from the previous close of $2001.20, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

