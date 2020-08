Global markets mixed while US rally continues

ahead of US Labor Department report expected to show 1.12 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday as the consumer price index came in at an above-expected 0.6% over month increase in July. GBP/USD continued sliding yesterday as UK officially entered recession as it suffered bigger GDP slump than Germany, France and Japan – 20.4% over quarter in Q2. EUR/USD reversed its declining despite a slower than expected 9.1% increase over month in industrial production for June. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continued with both pairs lower currently.