Global markets mixed while US rally continues

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +3.34% GB 100 Index -0.28% Hang Seng Index -0.93%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are lower currently after a bullish session on Wednesday. Stock indexes in US ended higher led by technology shares: the three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 1.0% to 2.1%. European stock indexes are mixed currently after the US government left tariffs on Airbus and other European goods unchanged and the Office for National Statistics reported theUK entered recession with the Q2 GDP falling 20.4% over quarter following 2.2% decline in Q1. Asian indexes are mixed today with Australia’s All Ordinaries Index leading losses after data showing consumer sentiment collapsed in August.