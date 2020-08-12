Global markets mixed while US rally continues

By IFCMarkets.com
Top daily news
Equity markets are mixed currently after resumption of US rally Wednesday. Investors are awaiting when US lawmakers will start negotiations on fresh coronavirus relief after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed a new meeting on coronavirus aid but White House showed no willingness to budge on the “size and scope” of a spending package.”
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.34%
|GBP USD
|-0.29%
|USD JPY
|-0.21%
The Dollar weakening persists currently
ahead of US Labor Department report expected to show 1.12 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last week. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday as the consumer price index came in at an above-expected 0.6% over month increase in July. GBP/USD
continued sliding yesterday as UK officially entered recession as it suffered bigger GDP slump than Germany, France and Japan – 20.4% over quarter in Q2. EUR/USD
reversed its declining despite a slower than expected 9.1% increase over month in industrial production for June. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD
joined USD/JPY’s
continued with both pairs lower currently.
Stock Market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+3.34%
|GB 100 Index
|-0.28%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.93%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are lower currently after a bullish session on Wednesday. Stock indexes in US ended higher led by technology shares: the three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 1.0% to 2.1%. European stock indexes are mixed currently after the US government left tariffs on Airbus and other European goods unchanged and the Office for National Statistics reported theUK entered recession with the Q2 GDP falling 20.4% over quarter following 2.2% decline in Q1. Asian indexes are mixed today with Australia’s All Ordinaries Index leading losses after data showing consumer sentiment collapsed in August.
Commodity Market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.07%
|WTI Crude
|-0.03%
Brent
is retracing lower today. Prices surged Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration report that US crude oil inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories declined by 700,000 barrels. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures advanced: September WTI
gained 2.6% but is lower currently. October Brent
crude closed 2.1% higher at $45.43 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.76%
Gold prices are pulling back today. December gold added 0.1% to $1949 an ounce on Wednesday.
