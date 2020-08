Global markets are mixed after mostly down week – 3.8.2020

currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.5% Friday as the Bureau of Economic Analysis said US consumer spending rose 5.6% in June, while core inflation, the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge of consumer prices, rose 0.2%, in line with expectations when the final reading of University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index in July slipped to 72.5 from an initial 72.9. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing Friday with both pairs lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding while AUD/USD continued sliding on Friday with the dynamics intact for both pairs currently.