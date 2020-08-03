Global markets are mixed after mostly down week – 3.8.2020

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.11% GB 100 Index +0.11% Nikkei Index +0.79% Hang Seng Index +0.64%

US equity markets are mixed currently ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report today at 18:00 CET. The American International Group, Loews and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are among the SP500 large capital companies slated to report earnings today. The three main US stock indexes recorded weekly returns ranging from -0.2% to +3.7% last week. European stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of euro-zone’s Final Manufacturing PMI report at 12:00 CET. Asian indexes are mixed today after Japan’s data showed the world’s third largest economy shrank at an annual rate of 2.2% in January-March.