31 Aug

GBPCAD Analysis: The British economy is recovering more actively than the Canadian

By IFCMarkets.com

The British economy is recovering more actively than the Canadian

British GDP fell 21.7% at an annual rate in the second quarter. Canadian GDP contracted significantly more – by 38.7%. Overall, Britain’s economy fell less and is recovering more actively than Canada’s. In June, UK GDP grew by 8.7%, and Canadian – by 6.5%. Note that the possible success of the Brexit negotiations is a positive factor for the pound, while for the Canadian dollar, there is a risk factor in the possible correction of world oil prices that have been traded in a narrow range over a month

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1,75
Stop loss Below 1,717

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold Is Flagging Out – Breakout Rally Targeting $1,950 Or Higher Is Next Aug 31, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold Found Support Near $1,945- Right Where We Expected Gold Setting Up A Pennant/Flag And Is Nearing The Apex Another Measured Move Is Setting Up – Targeting $2250 Or Higher Silver Should Rally To $36 Or…
Dow Jones Utilities Breaking Trend Aug 31, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Dow Theory suggests indices must confirm each other and volume must confirm the trend. The new downward trend in the Dow Utilities Index suggests indices are starting to break apart in terms of trending in unison.…
3 Oil Majors That Bet Big On Renewables Aug 28, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Big Oil has frequently been chided for merely trying to burnish its green credentials, and so far, it has done little to convince us that it is truly moving forward to greenness. Despite the much-vaunted megatrend involving…