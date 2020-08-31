GBPCAD Analysis: The British economy is recovering more actively than the Canadian

The British economy is recovering more actively than the Canadian
British GDP fell 21.7% at an annual rate in the second quarter. Canadian GDP contracted significantly more – by 38.7%. Overall, Britain’s economy fell less and is recovering more actively than Canada’s. In June, UK GDP grew by 8.7%, and Canadian – by 6.5%. Note that the possible success of the Brexit negotiations is a positive factor for the pound, while for the Canadian dollar, there is a risk factor in the possible correction of world oil prices that have been traded in a narrow range over a month
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1,75
|Stop loss
|Below 1,717
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter