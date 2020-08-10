10 Aug

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 10.08.2020

August 10, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a wide consolidation range around 1.1828 and breaking it to the downside, EURUSD has reached the short-term correctional target at 1.1760. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to return to 1.1828 to test it from below and then start another decline to complete the correction at 1.1745. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1940.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





After forming a consolidation range around 1.3100 and breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD has finished another correctional wave at 1.3025; right now, it is moving back to test 1.3100 from below. Later, the market may form another correctional wave towards 1.2993 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3222.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is trading at 73.65. Possibly, the pair may start another growth to reach 74.22 and then resume trading downwards to break 72.44. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 70.50.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may finish the correction at 106.11 and then resume falling towards 105.08, After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 107.30.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After rebounding from 0.9108 and then reaching the short-term correctional target at 0.9155, USDCHF is expected to return to 0.9108 and test it from above. Later, the market may form one more correctional structure with the target at 0.9166 and then resume trading downwards to reach 0.9050.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a consolidation range around 0.7180 and breaking to the downside, AUDUSD has reached the short-term target at 0.7150; right now, it is growing to return to 0.7180 and test it from below. Later, the market may start another correctional structure with the target at 0.7133.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After completing the correction at 44.44, Brent is moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 45.40 and then correct towards 44.90. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 45.50 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 47.30.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 2043.00 and finishing another correctional structure at 2018.00, Gold is moving to return to 2043.00 and test it from below. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to complete the correction at 2010.60. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 2088.88.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 11400.00, BTCUSD is moving upwards. Today, the asset may reach 12350.00 and then resume falling to return to 11400.00. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to form a wide consolidation range around this level.

BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After rebounding from 3333.3, the S&P index is moving upwards. Possibly, today the asset may reach 3363.5 and then start a new correction to return to 3333.3. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 3450.5.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Shining a Light on the US Solar Industry Aug 10, 2020 - Sophic Capital provides a primer on U.S. incentives, regulations and trends for solar energy. Source: Sophic Capital for Streetwise Reports   08/07/2020  A Solar Tutorial: Strong Growth in the USA Over the Past Decade According to the Solar Energy Industry Association,…
President Trump Signs Additional COVID Relief – What To Expect from the Markets Aug 10, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Up until the end of the last week, Republicans and Democrats were locked in heated negotiations regarding the size and scope of pending COVID-19 relief efforts. Our researchers had little hope that any negotiations would be successful…
Melt-Up Continues While Metals Warn of Risks Aug 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - What a week for Metals and the markets, folks. The Transportation Index is up nearly 4% for the week.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up over 3% for the week.  Silver is up over 14% and…