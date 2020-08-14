Forex Speculators push Euro bets to New Record High. US Dollar bets fall

US Dollar Index Speculator Positions

Large currency speculators increased their bearish net positions in the US Dollar Index futures markets this week while also pushing Euro bets to a new record high position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of US Dollar Index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -8,182 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 11th. This was a weekly change of -1,707 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,475 net contracts.

This week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) decreasing by -2,152 contracts (to a weekly total of 18,250 contracts) compared to the gross bearish position (shorts) which saw a lesser fall by -445 contracts on the week (to a total of 26,432 contracts).

US Dollar Index speculators boosted their bearish bets for the fourth time out of the past five weeks. This week’s rise in bearish positions marked the largest one-week bearish gain in the past eight weeks and pushed the overall net position to the most bearish level in 140 weeks, dating all the way back to December of 2017. The dollar position has now been in bearish territory for nine straight weeks after speculator sentiment turned sour in early June.

Individual Currencies Data: Forex Speculators push Euro bets to New Record High



In the other major currency contracts data, we saw two substantial changes (+ or – 10,000 contracts) in the speculators category this week as the Euro saw bullish bets continue higher and the British pound sterling bets improved.

Euro speculative positions continued to be red-hot this week and hit another all-time record high bullish position. The euro has hit new record highs in each of the past three week and bullish bets have increased by at least +14,000 contracts in each of the past four straight weeks. Bullish bets have also gained in eleven out of the past twelve weeks and by a total of +127,189 contracts in just that time-frame. The EURUSD currency pair has continued to be in demand with the pair closing over the 1.18 exchange rate this week.

British pound sterling speculators also boosted their bets for the GBP this week by over +11,000 contracts. This is the second straight week that net positions have risen by over +10,000 contracts. The improved sentiment for the British currency has pushed the GBP speculator bets into a very small bearish standing (-2,821 contracts) and the best positioning since April 21st. Overall, the GBP contracts have been in bearish territory for a total of seventeen weeks, dating back to April 14th.

Overall, the major currencies that saw improving speculator positions this week were the euro (19,103 weekly change in contracts), British pound sterling (11,906 contracts), Swiss franc (5,505 contracts), New Zealand dollar (1,269 contracts) and the Mexican peso (3,508 contracts).

The currencies whose speculative bets declined this week were the US dollar index (-1,707 weekly change in contracts), Japanese yen (-4,413 contracts), Canadian dollar (-6,352 contracts) and the Australian dollar (-2,440 contracts).

Chart: Current Strength of Each Currency compared to their 3-Year Range

The above chart depicts each currency’s current speculator strength level compared to data of the past 3 years. A score of 0 percent would mean speculator bets are currently at the lowest level of the past three years. A 100 percent score would be at the highest level while a 50 percent score would mean speculator bets are right in the middle of the data (a neutral score). We use above 80 percent (extreme bullish) and below 20 percent (extreme bearish) as extreme score measurements.

Please see the data table and individual currency charts below.

Table of Large Speculator Levels & Weekly Changes:

Currency Net Speculator Position Specs Weekly Change USD Index -8,182 -1,707 EuroFx 199,751 19,103 GBP -2,821 11,906 JPY 27,016 -4,413 CHF 17,165 5,505 CAD -29,547 -6,352 AUD -3,488 -2,440 NZD -179 1,269 MXN 6,507 3,508

This latest COT data is through Tuesday and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the dollar will gain versus the euro.

Weekly Charts: Large Trader Weekly Positions vs Price

EuroFX:

The Euro large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 199,751 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 19,103 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 180,648 net contracts.

British Pound Sterling:

The large British pound sterling speculator level recorded a net position of -2,821 contracts in the data reported this week. This was a weekly increase of 11,906 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -14,727 net contracts.

Japanese Yen:

Large Japanese yen speculators reached a net position of 27,016 contracts in this week’s data. This was a weekly decline of -4,413 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 31,429 net contracts.

Swiss Franc:

The Swiss franc speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 17,165 contracts in the data through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,505 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 11,660 net contracts.

Canadian Dollar:

Canadian dollar speculators resulted in a net position of -29,547 contracts this week. This was a decline of -6,352 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -23,195 net contracts.

Australian Dollar:

The large speculator positions in Australian dollar futures totaled a net position of -3,488 contracts this week in the data ending Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,440 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,048 net contracts.

New Zealand Dollar:

The New Zealand dollar speculative standing totaled a net position of -179 contracts this week in the latest COT data. This was a weekly advance of 1,269 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,448 net contracts.

Mexican Peso:

Mexican peso speculators came in at a net position of 6,507 contracts this week. This was a weekly boost of 3,508 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,999 net contracts.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).