31 Aug

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 31.08.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

GOLD

On D1, the quotations declined to the previous important level of 1920.66 USD. The correction now looks like a Triangle. The pair may go on declining to 1712.50 USD. After the end of the pullback, the growth will continue in the range between 138.2-161.8% Fibo (2254.00-2460.00 USD).

GOLD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H4, the picture of the correctional decline and the Triangle after a divergence is more detailed. The aims of the correction are 23.6% (1836.50 USD) 38.2% (1762.92 USD), and 50.0% Fibo (1689.50 USD). Breaking away the high of 2074.75 USD, the quotations will go on developing the uptrend.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF

On D1, after a pullback to 61.8% Fibo, another wave of decline engulfed the low and reached the long-term level of 38.2% Fibo (0.9092 USD). Speaking locally and short-termly, the market is expecting a correction. However, after the pullback, the quotations may head for a long-term level of 50.0% Fibo (0.8706 USD).

USDCHF_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H4, the quotations are testing 38.2% Fibo (0.9092 USD) very thoroughly. Further decline qill aim at the post-correctional extension range of 138.2-161.8% Fibo (0.8898-0.8728 USD).

USDCHF_H4

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold Is Flagging Out – Breakout Rally Targeting $1,950 Or Higher Is Next Aug 31, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gold Found Support Near $1,945- Right Where We Expected Gold Setting Up A Pennant/Flag And Is Nearing The Apex Another Measured Move Is Setting Up – Targeting $2250 Or Higher Silver Should Rally To $36 Or…
Dow Jones Utilities Breaking Trend Aug 31, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: Dow Theory suggests indices must confirm each other and volume must confirm the trend. The new downward trend in the Dow Utilities Index suggests indices are starting to break apart in terms of trending in unison.…
3 Oil Majors That Bet Big On Renewables Aug 28, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Big Oil has frequently been chided for merely trying to burnish its green credentials, and so far, it has done little to convince us that it is truly moving forward to greenness. Despite the much-vaunted megatrend involving…