Facebook, Cathay, Tesla & Adobe among the Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market
The US dollar has suspended its decline amid trade negotiations between China and the United States. In addition, US released a number of positive macroeconomic indicators, including the weekly report on the labor market and GDP in the 2nd reading. Gold mining stocks fell due to precious metals price correction.
1.Facebook, Inc., 15.9% – American social network
2. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd, 15.1% – Australian media company
Top Losers – The World Market
1. Hengan International Group – Chinese producer of hygiene products
2. Northern Star Resources Ltd – Australian gold mining company
Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. EURRUB, USDRUB – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro and the US dollar against the Russian ruble.
2. USDPLN, USDCZK – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Polish zloty and the Czech koruna against the US dollar.
Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)
1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the decline in these charts signifies the weakening of the US dollar and euro against the South African rand.
2. EURMXN, EURNZD – the decline in these charts signifies the weakening of the euro against the Mexican peso and the New Zealand dollar.