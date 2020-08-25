Explorer ‘Continues to Expand Resources’ at Quebec Gold Project

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/25/2020

Red Cloud raises its target price on Troilus Gold after the release of a new resource estimate.

In a July 29 research note, analyst Jacob Willoughby reported that Red Cloud increased its target price on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQB) to CA$2 per share from CA$1.50 to reflect the updated Troilus project resource estimate. The company is currently trading at about CA$1.25 per share.

Willoughby discussed the updated resource estimate, which, he noted, “increased materially” from the last one in 2019. The new total Troilus resource is 8.11 million ounces of gold equivalent (8.11 Moz Au eq), which reflects 26% growth. The Indicated resource today amounts to 4.96 Moz Au eq, and the Inferred resource is 3.15 Moz Au eq.

Since 2016 when it acquired the Troilus project, Troilus Gold increased the total Indicated resources by about 142%, and the total Inferred resources by about 350%.

Contained ounces jumped up substantially since 2019, the date of the prior resource estimate update, due to the large, roughly 39% tonnage increase. Grades, on the other hand, decreased moderately, by about 9%.

Today, the open pit ounces comprise 80% of the overall resource whereas in 2019 they accounted for about 68%. “We view this positively as the previous grade in the underground resource was less than optimal,” wrote Willoughby.

The analyst highlighted that the Southwest zone contributed to the overall resources 583,000 Inferred ounces of Au eq, or 22.6 million tons, with an average grade of 0.8 grams per ton Au eq. “We still believe the company can grow the Southwest zone to a total of about 1 Moz Au eq,” Willoughby commented.

The new Troilus resource provides the basis for a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), for which Troilus Gold is continuing the necessary technical work. Release of the PEA is a near-term catalyst, as it is expected in Q3/20.

Exploration updates is another potential stock-moving event, as the company intends to drill 20,000 meters later this year. That campaign will include drilling the Southwest zone for ounces to add to the resource and finishing infill drilling around the main ore bodies in the Z87 and J zones.

“We expect ongoing exploration updates in a strengthening gold market to drive positive momentum and a rerating of the stock,” Willoughby wrote.

Red Cloud has a Buy rating on Troilus Gold.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Troilus Gold. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures from Red Cloud Securities, Troilus Gold Corp., Exploration Update, July 29, 2020

Part of Red Cloud Securities Inc.’s business is to connect mining companies with suitable investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc., its affiliates and their respective officers, directors, representatives, researchers and members of their families may hold positions in the companies mentioned in this document and may buy and/or sell their securities. Additionally, Red Cloud Securities Inc. may have provided in the past, and may provide in the future, certain advisory or corporate finance services and receive financial and other incentives from issuers as consideration for the provision of such services.

Company Specific Disclosure Details

3. In the last 12 months preceding the date of issuance of the research report or recommendation, Red Cloud Securities Inc. has performed investment banking services and has been retained under a service or advisory agreement by the issuer.

4. In the last 12 months, a partner, director or officer of Red Cloud Securities Inc., or the analyst involved in the preparation of the research report has received compensation for investment banking services from the issuer.

Analyst Certification

The Red Cloud Securities Inc. Analyst named on the report hereby certifies that the recommendations and/or opinions expressed herein accurately reflect such research analyst’s personal views about the company and securities that are the subject of this report; or any companies mentioned in the report that are also covered by the named analyst. In addition, no part of the research analyst’s compensation is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by such research analyst in this report.