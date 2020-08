Skyharbour Resources: A High-Grade Uranium Explorer on the Verge of Making Additional Discoveries - Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports 08/21/2020 - The CEO of Skyharbour Resources, Jordan Trimble, sits down with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable to discuss his company's exploration and prospect generation activities in the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, as well…

Natural Gas Rally Nearing $2.95 Resistance – May Target $3.75 or higher - By TheTechnicalTraders - Quietly, as we’ve been focused on Gold, Silver, and other symbols, Natural Gas has rallied above the $2.00 level and is starting to break higher again targeting the $2.95 level. The very deep “rounded bottom” pattern that…